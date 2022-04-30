Two Wiregrass natives drafted in 2022 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WTVY) - Two Wiregrass natives have been selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Alex Wright, from Elba, attended UAB. Wright was number 78 in the overall selection.

Among the first class in 2021, Wright finished first in pressure rate above expected (11.3 %). In addition, he finished second in quick pressure rate (10%).

Marcus Jones from Enterprise was drafted as the 85th pick in the third round. Jones spent two years at Troy before finishing his collegiate career at Houston and decided to test the waters in the NFL.

