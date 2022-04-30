Advertisement

UPDATE: Escaped inmate located in Montgomery County

Escaped Inmate, Mitchell Lindsey
Escaped Inmate, Mitchell Lindsey(Alabama Dept. of Corrections)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A 29-year-old male inmate was located in or around Kilby Correctional Facility several hours after authorities said he escaped, according to Alabama Department of Corrections.

Mitchell Lindsey was reported as an escaped inmate before 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30. He was located at 3:00 p.m. the same day.


