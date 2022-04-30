UPDATE: Escaped inmate located in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A 29-year-old male inmate was located in or around Kilby Correctional Facility several hours after authorities said he escaped, according to Alabama Department of Corrections.

Mitchell Lindsey was reported as an escaped inmate before 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30. He was located at 3:00 p.m. the same day.

