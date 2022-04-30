Taco Bell awards $25K scholarships to 2 Auburn employees
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two Auburn-area Taco Bell employees were award scholarships this week from the Taco Bell Foundation.
Tacala Companies, owner of both Auburn Taco Bell locations, presented the $25,000 Live Más scholarships to both employees.
VaSanti Brock, a one-year employee with the company, plans to use the scholarship funds to pursue her passions for agriculture and animal science at Tuskegee University.
Jailen Stockdale, a more than five-year Taco Bell employee, plans to use her scholarship to continue her passions of communications and philanthropy at Auburn University.
Both employees had to submit a two-minute video as a part of the application process describing their passions and how they planned to use them to ignite change.
This year, the Taco Bell Foundation awarded $8 million in Live Más Scholarships to 770 team members and fans, selecting from 8,000 applicants.
