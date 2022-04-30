Advertisement

One dead, in fatal Thomas Drive motorcycle crash

Fatal motorcycle crash
Fatal motorcycle crash(Allison Baker)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said a motorcyclist did not survive his injuries after a crash near Thomas Drive Friday evening.

According to FHP, the motorcyclist was traveling on Silver Sands Road and attempting to turn left on Thomas Drive.

While turning, the motorcyclist did not see a Jeep and the two vehicles crashed. The motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle onto the pavement according to FHP.

Both vehicles did catch on fire following the crash and the roadway was shut down for hours, troopers said.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital for his injuries but did not survive. The driver of the Jeep was charged with a DUI and suffered minor injuries.

