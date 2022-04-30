Convicted murderer sought after escape from Kilby Correctional Facility

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help in locating a convicted murderer who escaped Kilby Correctional Facility Saturday morning.

Mitchell Lindsey, 29, escaped at 8:28 a.m. from the facility, located in Mt. Meigs.

Lindsey is 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

ADOC says he was serving a life sentence. WAFF reports a Morgan County jury found him guilty in 2015 for the reckless murder of 68-year-old Bessie Louise Stovall.

Anyone with information on Lindsey’s whereabouts is asked to call the police or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800- 831-8825.

