Another Summer Like Week Ahead

Meteorologist Emily Acton
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Summer is almost here, and the weather pattern for the next 7 days is onboard. Temperatures will range from the middle 80s to lower 90s this week. A chance of an afternoon shower or two can be expected each day.  Sunday and Friday look like our best chance of rain this week.

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 64°.  Winds S 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy, few showers possible. High near 84°.  Winds SW 5-10 mph 30%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 64°.  Winds W 5-10

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 86° 10%

TUE: Partly Cloudy. Low: 65° High: 87°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 88°

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 90°

FRI: More clouds than sun, showers possible. Low: 67° High: 91° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 90°

COASTAL FORECAST Sunday- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

