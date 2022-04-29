Silent Heroes: House Of Freedom

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When Tony Wood first got the idea for the Freedom House, he was skeptical.

“I saw like a picture movie in my mind this building about two years ago. It was like ‘you’re gonna have to show me this lord I don’t know if this is what I’m supposed to be doing or not. They gave me a very generous amount, the first person I called, and I said ‘ok lord, we’re gonna do this.”

Since then, he’s been hard at work creating a place that will house those with no where else to go—and provide jobs to those no one wants to hire. Many may ask “Why?”—for Tony, it’s because he remembers a time when he found himself in a similar place.

“I was a meth addict, the moment I was transformed and I began to see and understand what a mess my life had been, and how miserable I had been, I immediately had this burning desire to tell everybody “Look, I think I’ve finally found the answer so we don’t have to be these same people anymore.”

The program will last 6 months—18 men will be paid for their work in construction. Their wages will first go towards any unpaid child support or fines they may face from run-ins with the law. When they complete the program, whatever is leftover will be theirs to keep.

“If one person gets it one man gets it and he really gets it there’s no telling what can happen”

Aside from food, shelter, and a job, these men may also find another kind of fresh start

“The guys that work for me now we have a devotion every morning and we pray and ask the lord to help us through the day and help us to make wise decisions and all those things and so that will move to here then we’ll be doing that here.”

Tony says none of this would have been possible without support from his wife, Lynn—who shares this silent heroes award, but was unable to interview. Freedom house is still in need of donations in order for it to be completed.

