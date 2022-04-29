Advertisement

Rain Chances Increase

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Deeper moisture is on the way for Saturday, leading to pop-up scattered showers and thunderstorms for the Wiregrass. The better rain chances will be from midday into the afternoon hours. Isolated activity follows for Sunday, with lower rain chances next week as temperatures rise.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 63°.  Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 82°. Winds S-SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 64°.  Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and t’storms. Low: 64° High: 84° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 86° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 87° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 65° High: 88° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 90° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 15 kts.  Seas offshore 3-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Alyse Fowler booking photo.
Elba attorney arrested on voter registration charges
Hundreds of catfish like this one have mysteriously died in the Chattahoochee River. Photo...
Fish mysteriously dying in Chattahoochee River
Jason Dean Burdeshaw booking photo.
Dothan man faces 33 sex charges
File Graphic
27 Pitbulls rescued from dog fight in Seminole County
Peyton recaptured.
Missing Coffee County inmate captured in Walton County

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-29-22
A few showers this afternoon
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-29-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-29-22
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast April 28, 2022
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast April 28, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Rain Chances Higher This Weekend