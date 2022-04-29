Rain Chances Increase

SYNOPSIS – Deeper moisture is on the way for Saturday, leading to pop-up scattered showers and thunderstorms for the Wiregrass. The better rain chances will be from midday into the afternoon hours. Isolated activity follows for Sunday, with lower rain chances next week as temperatures rise.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 82°. Winds S-SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 64°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and t’storms. Low: 64° High: 84° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 86° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 87° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 88° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 90° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 15 kts. Seas offshore 3-4 feet.

