Person injured after semi-truck crashes into train in Houston County

GORDON, Ala. (WTVY) - Multiple first responders and law enforcement agencies were on the scene of a train accident Friday morning, near Gordon.

Dispatchers were told that a semi-truck crashed into a train near County Road 81.

Investigators on the scene told News4 that the driver of the semi was injured but the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Gordon’s police chief reported the tractor of the semi was on one side of the railroad and its trailer on the opposite side.

Gordon Volunteer Fire, Ashford rescue, Gordon police, Houston County Sheriff Deputies, and ALEA - Troopers responded to the scene.

The crash is still being investigated.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

