Geneva County trio nabbed on gun and drug charges in the Panhandle

(MGN)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - Just after midnight on April 29, deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Hwy 79 for a traffic infraction.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Mitchell Williams of Geneva, AL.

While talking to the deputy, Williams gave consent to search the vehicle and admitted to having methamphetamine in his pocket. The vehicle search revealed a pipe with methamphetamine belonging to a passenger identified as Jennifer Stowers of Samson, AL.

Also found was a purse belonging to a second passenger identified as Christine Platt also of Geneva, AL. Inside the purse that Ms. Platt had in her lap while speaking to the deputy was a loaded handgun. Platt stated that she did not have a concealed weapons permit.

Geneva Co. trio
Geneva Co. trio(WTVY)

All three individuals were arrested and charged as follows:

  • Mitchell Williams – Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Jennifer Stowers – Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Christine Platt – Carrying a concealed firearm without a permit

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

