A few showers this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Warmer this morning to kick off Friday, temperatures are in the lower 60s in most of the area. This afternoon partly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower or two in the late afternoon hours. Better rain chances will come in tomorrow afternoon so keep that in mind for any weekend outdoor plans. Temperatures will stay in the 80s over the weekend with afternoon showers possible again on Sunday. The afternoon rain chances will stick around through most of next week and temperatures will stay in the upper 80s for highs.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, shower or two. High near 84°. Winds SE 5-15 mph 10%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, showers possible. High near 82°. Winds S 5-10 40%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 64° High: 84° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 65° High: 86° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 65° High: 87° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 67° High: 88° 10%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 67° High: 88° 10%

FRI: Party cloudy. Low: 69° High: 89° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 87° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

