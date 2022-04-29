Advertisement

Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County

Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An escaped inmate from Alabama was captured in DeFuniak Springs on Thursday.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team and K9 Lulu found the inmate in a wooded area off of Old Landfill Road in DeFuniak Springs, according to a WCSO Facebook post.

Sheriff’s officials said Danny Peyton, 48, walked away from a job detail on Sunday, April 3 in Coffee County, Alabama. Officials said he was arrested in April 2021 and was held on burglary, bond revocation and theft of property charges.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyse Fowler booking photo.
Elba attorney arrested on voter registration charges
Hundreds of catfish like this one have mysteriously died in the Chattahoochee River. Photo...
Fish mysteriously dying in Chattahoochee River
Jason Dean Burdeshaw booking photo.
Dothan man faces 33 sex charges
File Graphic
27 Pitbulls rescued from dog fight in Seminole County
A Charlotte man is one of 75 people whose prison sentences will be commuting by President Joe...
President Joe Biden to Travel to Troy

Latest News

Silent Heroes: A House Of Freedom
Silent Heroes: Freedom House
Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Mike Durant speaks to News 4 following his address to Houston...
Mike Durant hints debate must wait until runoff
Georgia Governor Republican Primary Debate
WTOC hosts Georgia Governor Republican Primary debate
WIREGRASS ANGEL HOUSE
WTVY News 4 This Morning - Wiregrass Angel House Family Fun Day