On the dotted line: Wicksburg trio signs with ESCC

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise State is getting a load of talented athletes out of Wicksburg in the fall, as three more Panthers signed the dotted line today.

These signings come after ESCC announced the addition of several sports for the next academic year.

Trenton Ables making history as Wicksburg’s first official golfer to sign with a college.

He will be a part of the Boll Weevils first men’s golf team.

Austin Grantham and Hagen Seymour will be sticking together to run cross country for Enterprise State.

“I’ve always wanted to run cross country at a higher level and I didn’t think was going to happen, and so Coach Chris came up to me and offered me,” said Grantham.

Seymour added, “It’s crazy, I just I never thought I’d be able to do something like this. If you came to me when I was young and told me that you were gonna get a scholarship to run in college, I thought you’re crazy. But it’s just crazy and a great opportunity.”

“It’s a dream come true,” said Ables. “I always dreamed about this. Like, it’s amazing. My my brother and my sister both played college ball at Enterprise. Sister playing softball, my brother played baseball. So, just to carry on the legacy, it’s amazing.”

