Crumbl Cookies makes its way to the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Cookie fanatics’ wait is finally over as Crumbl Cookies officially opened their doors this morning.
A line for Dothan’s newest eatery had already formed by 7 a.m. this morning according to employees.
The business, which features a variety of fresh-baked cookies and ice cream, held a soft open on Thursday.
Company employees in town to assist with the opening said it was one of the largest soft opening crowds they have ever experienced.
A long line could be seen out the door most of the day.
