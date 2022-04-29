Advertisement

Crumbl Cookies makes its way to the Wiregrass

By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Cookie fanatics’ wait is finally over as Crumbl Cookies officially opened their doors this morning.

A line for Dothan’s newest eatery had already formed by 7 a.m. this morning according to employees.

The business, which features a variety of fresh-baked cookies and ice cream, held a soft open on Thursday.

Company employees in town to assist with the opening said it was one of the largest soft opening crowds they have ever experienced.

A long line could be seen out the door most of the day.

