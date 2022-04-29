Crumbl Cookies makes its way to the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Cookie fanatics’ wait is finally over as Crumbl Cookies officially opened their doors this morning.

A line for Dothan’s newest eatery had already formed by 7 a.m. this morning according to employees.

The business, which features a variety of fresh-baked cookies and ice cream, held a soft open on Thursday.

Company employees in town to assist with the opening said it was one of the largest soft opening crowds they have ever experienced.

Crumbl Cookies (WTVY)

Crumbl Cookies (WTVY)

A long line could be seen out the door most of the day.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.