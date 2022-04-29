Advertisement

Child molester sentenced to life in prison

Darrel Swearingen was found guilty of molesting a child and was sentenced to life in prison.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man convicted of molesting a child will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

A State Attorney’s Office representative tells us Darrel Swearingen, 48, was found guilty Thursday by a Bay County jury after 17 minutes of deliberation. The judge then sentenced him to life in prison for lewd and lascivious molestation on a child.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say the victim told investigators several years ago Sweringen had sexually abused her. She told investigators that when it happened, she had told others about it, but nothing was done.

Investigators say they were able to confirm the victim did tell others years ago, but law enforcement was never notified.

