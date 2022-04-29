Advertisement

American killed fighting in Ukraine war, family members say

Willy Joseph Cancel, an American fighting in Ukraine, has been killed.
Willy Joseph Cancel, an American fighting in Ukraine, has been killed.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Willy Joseph Cancel, an American fighting in Ukraine, has been killed.

Family members confirmed to CNN and other media outlets that he was killed Monday fighting alongside Ukrainians.

The former Marine, originally from New York, was 22 years old and had volunteered to go to Ukraine to join the fight against Russian invaders, family members said.

His mother, Rebecca Cabrera, told CNN that Cancel was working with a private military contracting company.

His widow, Brittany Cancel, said he leaves behind a son.

President Joe Biden on Thursday asked Congress for a $33 billion supplemental funding bill. (CNN/AZOV REGIMENT VIA TELEGRAM/POOL)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyse Fowler booking photo.
Elba attorney arrested on voter registration charges
Hundreds of catfish like this one have mysteriously died in the Chattahoochee River. Photo...
Fish mysteriously dying in Chattahoochee River
Jason Dean Burdeshaw booking photo.
Dothan man faces 33 sex charges
File Graphic
27 Pitbulls rescued from dog fight in Seminole County
A Charlotte man is one of 75 people whose prison sentences will be commuting by President Joe...
President Joe Biden to Travel to Troy

Latest News

Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Mike Durant speaks to News 4 following his address to Houston...
Mike Durant hints debate must wait until runoff
Economy suffers its worst quarter since the beginning of the pandemic.
US Gross Domestic Product slips amid economic concerns
Georgia Governor Republican Primary Debate
WTOC hosts Georgia Governor Republican Primary debate
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine slams Kyiv attack amid efforts for new Mariupol evac