ALEA and 334 Prevention Project spread awareness for driving under the influence

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - April is Alcohol Awareness Month, but with the month coming to an end it is important to keep in mind safety is crucial year-round.

That’s why the 334 Prevention Project, ALEA, and Alfa Insurance spent the morning at Wicksburg High School to provide the opportunity for a hands on learning exercise for students. This event is also a continuation its ”Promise Me” campaign.

Students drove an ATV wearing fatal vision goggles, an ALEA officer also rode along with them for guidance. These goggles simulate alcohol impaired driving at levels of .08 or higher or THC impaired. Students drove through a maze of cones, representing lives. Captain David Hall explains the message of this event and hopes these students remember it forever.

“When they hit those cones we try to express to them that they are actually taking a life and what that means and so that they understand that if they make a decision to get out and actually drink and drive and actually hit and kill someone, there’s consequences,” Captain Hall said.

Dana Bonney, 334 Prevention Project Executive Director, said this activity takes a different approach beyond learning textbook, but getting these students engaged in learning.

“A different approach is to, like I said, engage them by experience and get them to kind of build some trust with them and bring their focus on the importance of making good decisions for themselves and friends and their future,” Bonney said.

And that is exactly what these students did.

“It is very dangerous because not only are you putting yourself at risk if you’re the one drinking and driving, but you’re putting other people at risk too,” Emily Fells, sophomore, said.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

