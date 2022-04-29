Advertisement

Alabama players selected in first round of 2022 NFL Draft

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was held in Las Vegas, Nevada Thursday night.

With the 7th pick in the draft, the New York Giants selected University of Alabama OT Evan Neal.

With the 12th pick in the draft, the Detroit Lions selected University of Alabama WR Jameson Williams.

