AG: Elba attorney illegally voted in city’s election

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) -An attorney arrested this week illegally voted in Elba’s 2020 municipal elections, according to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.

Alyse Fowler, 34, used a Coffee County address on her voter registration, though she lived in Covington County, per a statement provided to WTVY.

Elba, where Fowler has a law office, is in Coffee County.

A complaint alleges she voted about noon on August 25, 2020 and lists two witnesses.

Fowler posted a $6,000 appearance bond at the Coffee County Jail following her arrest on Tuesday.

She faces one year in jail and $6,000 fine.

Court records show she has retained Algert Agricola as her attorney.

It is customary for the state attorney general’s office to handle cases where there are possible conflicts.

As an attorney, Fowler has professional relationships with Coffee County prosecutors and judges.

The case is initially assigned to District Judge Josh Wilson, though he could recuse.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

