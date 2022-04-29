Advertisement

AG: Elba attorney illegally voted in city’s election

Alyse Fowler, 34, used a Coffee County address on her voter registration, though she lived in Covington County, per a statement.
Alyse Fowler, 34, used a Coffee County address on her voter registration, though she lived in Covington County, per a statement.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) -An attorney arrested this week illegally voted in Elba’s 2020 municipal elections, according to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.

Alyse Fowler, 34, used a Coffee County address on her voter registration, though she lived in Covington County, per a statement provided to WTVY.

Elba, where Fowler has a law office, is in Coffee County.

A complaint alleges she voted about noon on August 25, 2020 and lists two witnesses.

Fowler posted a $6,000 appearance bond at the Coffee County Jail following her arrest on Tuesday.

She faces one year in jail and $6,000 fine.

Court records show she has retained Algert Agricola as her attorney.

It is customary for the state attorney general’s office to handle cases where there are possible conflicts.

As an attorney, Fowler has professional relationships with Coffee County prosecutors and judges.

The case is initially assigned to District Judge Josh Wilson, though he could recuse.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Alyse Fowler booking photo.
Elba attorney arrested on voter registration charges
Hundreds of catfish like this one have mysteriously died in the Chattahoochee River. Photo...
Fish mysteriously dying in Chattahoochee River
Jason Dean Burdeshaw booking photo.
Dothan man faces 33 sex charges
File Graphic
27 Pitbulls rescued from dog fight in Seminole County
Peyton recaptured.
Missing Coffee County inmate captured in Walton County

Latest News

Person injured after semi-truck crashes into train in Houston County
Person injured after semi-truck crashes into train in Houston County
Person injured after semi-truck crashes into train in Houston County
Lauderdale County corrections officer, inmate missing
Lauderdale County corrections officer, inmate missing
Lauderdale Co. corrections officer, inmate missing
WATCH LIVE: Officials providing update on missing Lauderdale County corrections officer, inmate