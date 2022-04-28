Advertisement

Rain Chances Higher This Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A warm pattern continues with highs reaching the lower to middle 80s through the weekend. Extra moisture will result in better chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms this weekend. Look for even warmer weather next week as highs gradually rise into the upper 80s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 59°.  Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, a stray PM shower. High near 84°. Winds SE at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 63°.  Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and t’storms. Low: 63° High: 82° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and t’storms. Low: 64° High: 84° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 86° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 87° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 65° High: 88° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 88° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 20 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

Moisture Levels To Edge Higher