Path to the draft: Marcus Jones

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Marcus Jones had a knack for making a name for himself in college football.

Now, he is hoping his name is one of the 262 called in this week’s NFL draft.

“The main thing is it hasn’t hit me yet,” said Jones. “The anxiousness and things like that. I’ve just been keeping myself occupied, working out, making sure I’m good rehab wise.”

The Wiregrass native spent two years at Troy before finishing his collegiate career at Houston, and decided to test the waters in the NFL.

Jones said, “I’m very excited. It’s one of those situations where you always dreamed of it as a kid. Put a lot of hard work and dedication into it.”

Jones took home the 2021 Paul Horning award this past season, given to the nation’s most versatile college football player.

It is that versatility that has scouts seeing him getting drafted as early as day two.

“However, I can come in and help the team, that’s my mindset,” Jones said. “Whether it’s a gunner on punt or returning the ball, defense, cornerback, safety, receiver. I’m down for it.”

Like most, Jones has molded his game after some of the greats.

“Definitely Deion Sanders,” said Jones. “He was real. I love Devin Hester returning wise.”

He also looks to some current stars for inspiration.

Jones added, “One person on the defensive side I kind of model my game after is Kenny Moore. He plays slot corner for the Colts. I know he’s my height, around my size, That’s the person I want to play at the next level.”

That height has always been a question of concern Jones has heard since high school.

At 5′8, he is far from the biggest guy in the draft class, but he has never let that be an issue.

“I’m all about controlling the controllables,” said Jones. “I can’t control my height, but what I can do is control my quickness, my study habits on how to learn a defense, what offenses like to do, and making sure I’m in the right position to make plays whenever I can.”

Jones will be in Enterprise for the draft with his family, and we will have you covered on air and online once his name is called.

