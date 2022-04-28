Path to the draft: Alex Wright

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - The 2022 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, and a couple of Wiregrass natives are hoping to be a part of the 262 names called in Las Vegas.

Former Elba Tiger defensive star Alex Wright one of those guys.

The 6′5 270 pound defensive end choosing to enter the draft after a monster junior season at UAB, where he recorded 45 total tackles, 8.5 for loss and 6 sacks.

He was also named the Pro Football Focus 2021 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year.

After being invited to the NFL combine, Wright is ready to continue to represent his hometown on the sport’s biggest stage.

“Just being from Elba being the first person to actually go to the combine I feel like I sat a bar you can say,” said Wright. “I feel like there’s a bar that I set for you know people under me or younger than me to reach. So, it was a big moment, not only for me but just thinking about where I come from.”

Wright will be in Elba for the draft with his family, and we will have you covered on air and online once his name is called.

