Missing Coffee County inmate captured in Walton County

Peyton recaptured.
Peyton recaptured.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An escaped Coffee County inmate is back in custody after being captured in Walton County.

Missing Coffee County inmate captured in Walton County
Missing Coffee County inmate captured in Walton County(Walton County Sheriff's Office)

Danny Peyton, 48, walked away from a job site earlier this month. He was being tracked by the U.S. Marshals Taskforce.

Peyton was taken into custody in a wooded area off of Old Landfill Road by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Missing Coffee County inmate captured in Walton County
Missing Coffee County inmate captured in Walton County(Walton County Sheriff's Office)

They were assisted by the Walton Correctional k9 Team and K9 Lulu.

Peyton was arrested in Enterprise in April of 2021. He was being held on burglary, bond revocation, and theft of property charges.

