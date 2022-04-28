Advertisement

Man gets 3 life sentences in 2017 Montgomery rape, kidnapping case

Geraldo Jackson has been given three life sentences following his conviction on first-degree...
Geraldo Jackson has been given three life sentences following his conviction on first-degree rape, sodomy and kidnapping charges.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County man has been given three consecutive life sentences for his role in a woman’s attack from 2017.

Geraldo Jackson, 33, was convicted in March of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree kidnapping. Fifteenth Circuit Court Judge Jimmy Pool gave him a life sentence for each conviction Thursday, according to District Attorney Daryl Bailey.

The attack happened in May 2017. Prosecutors say Jackson and his co-defendants lured the victim into a car under false pretenses. Bailey said they repeatedly sexually assaulted her at gunpoint while driving away from her home.

The victim testified that Jackson and another co-defendant took turns attacking her at the direction of another co-defendant who was driving the car. She said they drove her to a remote area, where she was bound, beaten, shot at and left for dead.

Jackson claimed the sex was consensual.

Jackson’s co-defendants are awaiting trial. Their names were not immediately available.

