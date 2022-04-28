Advertisement

Mackey Sasser retiring from Wallace baseball after the 2022 season

Sasser has been the Govs head baseball coach for 25 years.
Mackey Sasser
Mackey Sasser
By Nick Brooks
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Long time Wallace baseball coach Mackey Sasser will be retiring after the 2022 season.

Sasser began his coaching career with the Govs back in 1997 but his ties to Wallace go back even further.

He played shortstop for the Govs from 1982 to 1983.

Sasser then played professionally for eight years before returning to Wallace where he would take over the reins of the baseball program.

25 years later he is one of the most decorated coaches in ACCC athletics.

He has amassed 800 career wins, been named Coach of the Year four times, lead the Govs to five conference championships, six runner-up finishes and one Region 22 state title.

His last official day on the job will be July 31.

