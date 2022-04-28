A little warmer this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Cooler again this morning with temperatures in the middle to upper 50s for most of the area. This afternoon clouds will push back in and a shower or two will be possible near the coast. Better rain chances for Friday into the weekend with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. If you have outdoor plans this weekend don’t cancel but have a backup plan if you do see a shower or two in the afternoons. Lower rain chances to start off next week but the heat will build with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, shower or two. High near 84°. Winds E 5-10 mph 10%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 59°. Winds: SE 5 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, a few showers. High near 84°. Winds SE 5-10 20%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 63° High: 84° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 64° High: 86° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 65° High: 88° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 66° High: 89° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 90° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 67° High: 91° 20%

FRI: Party cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 67° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

