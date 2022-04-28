Advertisement

Dothan man faces 33 sex charges

All charges stem from his relationship with two children under the age of 16, said Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall.
John Dean Burdeshaw booking photo.
John Dean Burdeshaw booking photo.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The number of sex charges a Dothan man faces has swelled to nearly three dozen.

Dothan police charged 45-year-old Jason Dean Burdeshaw Wednesday with 31 counts, including allegations of Sexual Abuse, Rape, and Sodomy.

Police charged Burdeshaw last week with two counts of Enticing a Child for Immoral purposes.

Citing the investigation’s nature and Alabama juvenile privacy laws, he released no additional information regarding the allegations.

Burdeshaw is jailed without bond and the investigation is ongoing, per Lt. Hall.

