Brendan Donovan called up by St. Louis Cardinals

The former Enterprise Wildcat has made his MLB debut.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Enterprise baseball standout Brendan Donovan has been called up by the St. Louis Cardinals from their Triple-A affiliate in Memphis.

Donovan was a seventh-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Prior to the call, the infielder was batting .298 with a home run, six rbi and three doubles through 16 games this season.

Donovan made his MLB debut Tuesday night against the New York Mets.

Donovan’s former Enterprise coach saying this opportunity could not have happened to a more deserving person.

“You know you’re sitting there in the dugout with the Pujols and Goldie and you got Wainwright sitting right over there,” said Shawn Gilmer. “I know it’s amazing for him. It’s a great feeling as a coach just to know you might have been a little bit a part of it, but I mean he’s a kid that would excel with whoever. He’s just that kind of guy.”

