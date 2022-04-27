President Joe Biden to Travel to Troy

Advertisement

By White House Officials
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Tuesday, May 3, the President will travel to Alabama to visit the Lockheed Martin facility in Troy.

The Lockheed Martin facility manufactures weapon systems such as Javelin anti-tank missiles, which the Biden-Harris Administration is providing Ukraine and which Ukrainians are using so effectively to defend against the Russian invasion.

Ukraine fighting with Alabama manufactured missiles

Additional details to follow.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

