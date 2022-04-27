President Joe Biden to Travel to Troy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Tuesday, May 3, the President will travel to Alabama to visit the Lockheed Martin facility in Troy.

The Lockheed Martin facility manufactures weapon systems such as Javelin anti-tank missiles, which the Biden-Harris Administration is providing Ukraine and which Ukrainians are using so effectively to defend against the Russian invasion.

Additional details to follow.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

