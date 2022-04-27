Advertisement

Moisture Levels To Edge Higher

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Moisture begins to return to the Wiregrass Thursday, leading to partly cloudy skies and a few stray PM showers in the Florida Panhandle. Even deeper moisture is on the way for Friday and the weekend, with isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms likely for Saturday and Sunday.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 56°.  Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy, stray PM showers in the Florida Pandhandle. High near 84°. Winds ESE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 59°.  Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 59° High: 83° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and t’storms. Low: 63° High: 84° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and t’storms. Low: 64° High: 86° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 88° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 89° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy.  Low: 66° High: 90° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/NW at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

