Moisture Levels To Edge Higher

SYNOPSIS – Moisture begins to return to the Wiregrass Thursday, leading to partly cloudy skies and a few stray PM showers in the Florida Panhandle. Even deeper moisture is on the way for Friday and the weekend, with isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms likely for Saturday and Sunday.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 56°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy, stray PM showers in the Florida Pandhandle. High near 84°. Winds ESE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 59°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 59° High: 83° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and t’storms. Low: 63° High: 84° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and t’storms. Low: 64° High: 86° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 88° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 89° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 90° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/NW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

