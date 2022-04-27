Advertisement

Lower humidity and sunny today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Cooler this morning behind the cold front with temperatures in the 50s across the area. High pressure will bring us sunny and dry skies this afternoon and tomorrow as well, lower humidity will make for a great afternoon today. Friday brings warmer temperatures and the chance of a few scattered afternoon showers, the chance of afternoon showers will be around through the weekend and into Monday of next week as well. Temperatures will start to climb over the weekend into the upper 80s and lower 90s by the start of next week. Stay hydrated and use sunscreen outdoors.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 82°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 56°. Winds: NE 5 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 84°. Winds E 5-10 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Party cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 59° High: 84° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 60° High: 86° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 64° High: 88° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 65° High: 90° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 91° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 91° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 92° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

