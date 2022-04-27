Advertisement

Governor Kay Ivey tours Enterprise’s ALFAB, Inc.

Governor Kay Ivey tours ALFAB, Inc. in Enterprise, Alabama on Wednesday, April 27.
Governor Kay Ivey tours ALFAB, Inc. in Enterprise, Alabama on Wednesday, April 27.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey spent Wednesday morning in Enterprise. Alabama. The Governor toured ALFAB, Inc.

This is an Enterprise based company with 200,000+ square feet of manufacturing space. ALFAB Inc. specializes in architectural and structural metals manufacturing. Also in attendance on Wednesday was the company’s president, Danny Dicus.

Governor Ivey’s economic initiative is to push for a work driven state, and this company provides jobs for about 100 Alabamians.

“They have been here 51 years and some of their employees has been here 51 years as well, so it’s an experienced team that makes unusual products for our military as well as for civilian use so it’s great to be here at ALFAB,” Governor Ivey said.

ALFAB Inc. was founded in 1971.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

File Graphic
27 Pitbulls rescued from dog fight in Seminole County
Andrea Maness
Carroll High School principal resigns
Former Early County, GA coroner pleads guilty to charges
Paul Lee Ward booking photo
Police: Man threatened to kill Dothan store employees
Shawaun Dortch
Robber arrested on multiple charges

Latest News

A Charlotte man is one of 75 people whose prison sentences will be commuting by President Joe...
President Joe Biden to Travel to Troy
Murderball
Wheelchair rugby making history by bringing ‘Murderball’ to The World Games 2022 in Birmingham
A dark money group based in Washington, D.C. funneled $1.5 million dollars into Alabama...
Dark money group funnels $1.5M into Ala. Governor’s race
Theodore Leroy Halls, of Opelika, is facing additional sex crimes in Auburn.
Rideshare driver accused of sexually assaulting another passenger in Auburn