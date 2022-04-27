Former NFL player recognizes Highlands 6th graders as “Read Bowl Champions”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Highlands Elementary 6th graders received a visit from a special guest on Wednesday.

That’s because they won this year’s “Read Bowl”

It’s the youth literacy initiative of NFL Super Bowl champion Malcolm Mitchell.

Ms. Jones’ 3rd block class read more than 76,000 minutes, competing against 57,000 students across the U.S.

The four-week competition began January 10th, and HES 6th graders stepped up to the challenge.

Malcolm says reading is essential to being productive in our society.

“I think when you look at literacy statistics, they’re connected to financial freedom and social mobility,” explains Malcolm Mitchell. “So, with that in mind, those who read are more likely to be successful. So, spending a lifetime, or at least my lifetime, encouraging kids to read is important because I want them to be the best they can be.”

Students received prize packages, including a certificate, and signed Super Bowl photo from Malcolm.

His main message to them today was to keep reading, and you can grow up to be anything you want to be.

