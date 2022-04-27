Advertisement

Enterprise baseball gearing up for playoffs

By Nick Brooks
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Enterprise baseball team is gearing up for postseason play as the AHSAA class 7A playoffs begin this week.

Wildcats hitting the road for round one where they’ll battle it out with a tough Central-Phenix City team.

Enterprise is no stranger to the playoffs, but the squad is looking to make a deeper run this year with several starters returning who have that experience.

While it’s never ideal to travel in the first-round head coach Matt Whitton knows his guys have the right mindset headed into these first games with Central.

“Those guys have been there and done it on the road,” Whitton said. “Obviously, it will be a hostile environment that you know we fully expect, but I think with having guys that played in it last year and played on the road they understand what’s at stake. You know they kind of know what to look forward to this weekend.”

The Wildcats and Red Devils will meet for the first two games of the series on Friday in Phenix City.

