Elba attorney arrested on voter registration charges

Alyse Fowler, 34, was arrested yesterday, according to the Coffee County Jail records.
Alyse Fowler booking photo.
Alyse Fowler booking photo.(Coffee County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
New Brockton, Ala. (WTVY) -An Elba attorney faces charges that she provided false information related to voter registration.

Alyse Fowler, 34, was arrested Wednesday, according to the Coffee County Jail records.

Details of her arrest have not been made public by state officials, who handled the case.

Fowler’s website reveals she is a general practice attorney.

She posted bond on the misdemeanor charge.

