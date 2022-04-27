On the dotted line: Larson Seawright signs with Kentucky Christian

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - It was signing time for one Ashford senior over in Jacket Nation today.

Larson Seawright was joined by family and friends as he signed to take his baseball career to the next level.

The pitcher will make his way up north in the fall to join the Kentucky Christian Knights.

Seawright feeling more than prepared to take the mound for the Knights after his time as a Yellow Jacket, and he is excited continue to grow on and off the field.

“They really were just really nice and just very kind,” said Seawright. “I love their facilities, they’re really nice. I really wanted a Christian-based atmosphere. So, I just really loved the idea of continuing my faith and also being in baseball.”

