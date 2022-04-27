Carver 9 students design trophies for “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 7th annual “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event is this weekend in Dothan.

House of Ruth puts on the event to raise awareness for women impacted by sexual violence.

Carver 9th grade art students had a helping hand with the preparations.

They were given a high heel shoe to decorate as creatively as they wished.

The unique pieces will be used as trophies at the event for those who win different walking categories.

Students are thankful for the chance to help out.

“Normally we don’t do projects for other places, it’s normally just for around the school, and I thought it was cool, especially for the organization that we’re doing it for, I just thought it was cool to be able to help and do something around our community,” expresses Carson Sollie, a student at Carver 9th Grade Academy.

Registration for the event begins Saturday, April 30th at 8:30 in Downtown Dothan.

Wear a pair of women’s heels if you dare, along with your most creative costume.

Anyone can participate.

