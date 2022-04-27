Carroll High principal making move to Pike Road High

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - After three years, Carroll High School’s principal has announced she’ll be resigning at the end of this school year.

Andrea Maness is headed to lead Pike Road High School.

School officials there approached Maness about the position, and after a lot of thought and prayer, she believes this door was opened for a reason.

Saying that Pike Road is one of the fastest growing districts in the state and feeling that it’s an opportunity she can’t pass up.

After working at Carroll High for 12 years, leaving is bittersweet and it’s been an emotional time.

However, she says it’s a good thing to step out of your comfort zone and take a leap of faith.

“I wasn’t recruited to be the principal of Pike Road High School because of who I am,” explains Andrea Maness, Principal of Carroll High School. “I was recruited to be the principal of Pike Road High School because of how awesome Carroll High School is, and I think they really want to bring that up to the Pike Road area. So that’s what I’m excited to do. I’m excited to take all the things that I’ve learned here, all the wonderful things we have going for us: structural organization, curriculum and instruction, and take those skills up to Pike Road to help their students and their community continue to excel as well.”

Maness resigning means Carroll High is on the hunt for their next school leader.

The job has been posted online but will only remain open for two weeks.

