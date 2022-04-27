Auburn’s Jimmy Brumbaugh stops in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Auburn Club was treated to a night with Tigers defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh.

A former Tiger himself who played on the Plains from 1995-1999.

Brumbaugh is glad to be back at his alma mater now coaching up the next generation of Tigers.

The team wrapping up spring practice earlier this month as they get ready for year two under Bryan Harsin.

Brumbaugh saying they are still working on building a foundation right now, but Tiger fans can expect a physical Auburn team in the fall.

“You know, each day you’ve got to focus on getting better,” said Brumbaugh. “I tell them, ‘Hey, let’s get one percent better each day.’ You know, they’re going to be tough, hard-nose guys going back to playing the game physical, but also you know studying the game and having the education of what’s going on and just take it to the next level.”

The Tigers will open up the 2022 season with five straight games on the Plains.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.