Turning Cooler, Lower Humidity

SYNOPSIS – Much cooler and drier air arrives overnight with temperatures falling into the middle 50s. We’ll see sunshine return Wednesday with highs reaching the lower 80s. Warmer air moves in through the weekend and into early next week. Our first widespread 90°+ readings look to arrive on Monday.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear and cooler. Low near 54°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 82°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 56°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 84° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 59° High: 84° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 86° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 88° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 90° 10%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 91° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/NW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

