Advertisement

Turning Cooler, Lower Humidity

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Much cooler and drier air arrives overnight with temperatures falling into the middle 50s. We’ll see sunshine return Wednesday with highs reaching the lower 80s. Warmer air moves in through the weekend and into early next week. Our first widespread 90°+ readings look to arrive on Monday.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear and cooler. Low near 54°.  Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 82°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 56°.  Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny.  Low: 56° High: 84° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 59° High: 84° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 86° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 88° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 90° 10%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 91° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/NW at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Paul Lee Ward booking photo
Police: Man threatened to kill Dothan store employees
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Victim identified in Dothan fire
Andrea Maness
Carroll High School principal resigns
Dothan fire kills one
Coroner: Autopsy will determine cause of woman’s death killed in Dothan fire
Former Early County, GA coroner pleads guilty to charges

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-26-22
A few showers possible this afternoon
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-26-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-26-22
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Spotty Rainfall Through Tuesday
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-25-22
Another warm start to the week