Student injured in stabbing at Montgomery high school

Montgomery police officers on the scene of an incident at Lee High School on April 26, 2022.
Montgomery police officers on the scene of an incident at Lee High School on April 26, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A student is recovering after a stabbing at Lee High School Tuesday morning, according to a spokesperson at Montgomery Public Schools.

The Montgomery Police Department said officers were called to the 200 block of Ann Street around 9:30 a.m. after a report that someone had been cut. At the scene, medics and officers treated a female student who had non-life-threatening injuries.

The student was later taken to a local hospital for further treatment, Capt. Saba Coleman added.

An MPS spokesperson said the school was placed on a soft lockdown following the incident. That lockdown has since been lifted.

MPD said it is continuing to investigate the incident and did not release additional information.

