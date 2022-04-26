Advertisement

Shooting in Blakely leads to one arrest

Suspect is facing a number of charges including assault from incident the night before
JAQUANTAVIOUS FOSTER
JAQUANTAVIOUS FOSTER(Blakely Sheriff Office)
By Blakely Police Department
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BLAKELY, GA. (Press Release) - On 04/25/2022 at approximately 11:00pm BPD Officers received a report of an individual having been shot while driving a vehicle.  A minor was later admitted to LifeBrite E.R. with a gunshot wound to the leg.

 Officers located the victim’s vehicle in the area of Rose Dr. and North Main St. and determined the shooting occurred on Malone Rd. Evidence of the assault was recovered from both the vehicle and the scene on Malone Rd.  

Jaquantavious Foster, 28, who was eluding arrest from a domestic incident and assault the previous night, was identified as a suspect in this shooting incident.  At approximately 11:30am this morning, Foster was located and taken into custody.  

Foster is being held in the Early County Jail on multiple counts of Aggravated Assault and weapons charges.  BPD thanks the Early County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in making the arrest earlier today.

