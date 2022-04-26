Robber arrested on multiple charges

CAMPBELLTON, FL. (WTVY) - On April 26, 2022, at approximately 12:00 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a call of an armed robbery at a convenience store in Campbellton.

Deputies were able to review surveillance video which showed the suspect wearing black pants, a black shirt, black tennis shoes, a black backpack and a grey hoodie concealing his face. The JCSO K-9 Tracking Unit responded to the scene and a track was established at the store, which ultimately led to the residence of Shawaun Dortch, where clothing matching the description was located.

He arrived at the residence a short time later and began to share details of the incident with investigators. He was found to be in possession of items used in the robbery as well as items taken from the store.

Shawaun Dortch was arrested without incident in Jackson County and charged with Robbery with a Firearm and Grand Theft. Sheriff Edenfield would like to thank the JCSO Uniform Patrol Division, the Criminal Investigations Division, and the K-9 Tracking for their swift action in apprehending this suspect as well as the assistance of the Dothan Police Department and members of the public who provided law enforcement with information about the criminal activity.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.