New parking lot coming to downtown Ashford

Ashford parking lot
Ashford parking lot(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Ashford is getting a parking lot on the corner of Church Street and North Broadway.

Currently, downtown’s parking is limited, which is a disadvantage for business owners.

The city doesn’t want the issue causing customers to turn around and go home.

A new business downtown has already noticed it can be a problem and is thankful to see officials taking steps to address it.

“We’ve only been here for a few days and this morning specifically we served 40 people within the first two hours, and so I would like to keep that traffic coming,” explains Tori Garrett, Owner of Rise & Grind Nutrition. “I wouldn’t want people to stop coming because they couldn’t find somewhere to park. So, I feel like having a parking spot would eliminate that pain-point for them.”

Weather permitting, the parking lot should be complete in the next two weeks.

The short turn-around is possible thanks to a partnership with Houston County.

