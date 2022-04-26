New parking lot coming to downtown Ashford

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Ashford is getting a parking lot on the corner of Church Street and North Broadway.

Currently, downtown’s parking is limited, which is a disadvantage for business owners.

The city doesn’t want the issue causing customers to turn around and go home.

A new business downtown has already noticed it can be a problem and is thankful to see officials taking steps to address it.

“We’ve only been here for a few days and this morning specifically we served 40 people within the first two hours, and so I would like to keep that traffic coming,” explains Tori Garrett, Owner of Rise & Grind Nutrition. “I wouldn’t want people to stop coming because they couldn’t find somewhere to park. So, I feel like having a parking spot would eliminate that pain-point for them.”

Weather permitting, the parking lot should be complete in the next two weeks.

The short turn-around is possible thanks to a partnership with Houston County.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.