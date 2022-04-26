Advertisement

NCAA President Mark Emmert stepping down no later than 2023

FILE - NCAA President Mark Emmert speaks at a news conference at the Target Center, site of the Women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, March 30, 2022, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Apr. 26, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA President Mark Emmert is stepping down after 12 tumultuous years of leading an association that has become marginalized while college sports has undergone massive changes and been besieged by political and legal attacks.

NCAA Board of Governors Chairman John DeGioia announced the move Tuesday and said it was by mutual agreement. Emmert will continue to serve in his role until a new president is in place or until June 30, 2023.

“Throughout my tenure I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes,” Emmert said in a release from the NCAA. “I am extremely proud of the work of the association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis.”

The announcement comes one day short of exactly one year ago when the board approved a contract extension for Emmert that ran through the 2025, a move that left many in college sports bewildered.

Emmert was appointed to the job in April 2010. He had led the University of Washington and LSU prior to taking over at the NCAA.

The job has changed radically since then. Last year, the Supreme Court handed the NCAA a devastating loss and last summer the NCAA itself — facing a growing number of state laws — ushered in one of the biggest changes in the history of college athletics by clearing the way for athletes to earn endorsement money.

With that context, NCAA member schools adopted a new constitution in January and are in the process of “transforming the structure and mission to meet future needs.”

“With the significant transitions underway within college sports, the timing of this decision provides the association with consistent leadership during the coming months plus the opportunity to consider what will be the future role of the president,” DeGioia said. “It also allows for the selection and recruitment of the next president without disruption.”

