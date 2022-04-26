Advertisement

Mark Culver among those who believe suspending gas tax is bad idea

Two Republicans who oppose incumbent Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s bid continue to push against gas taxes as pump prices hover near $4 per gallon.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Two Republicans who oppose incumbent Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s bid continue to push against gas taxes as pump prices hover near $4 per gallon.

Lindy Blanchard wants to suspend the state’s 28 cents per gallon tax, while Tim James proposes rolling back the 10 cent hike lawmakers approved in 2019, the first state increase in 27 years.

Though sympathetic to those struggling amid high prices, Houston County Chairman Mark Culver is opposed to shelving the tax.

“Our roads had gotten to the point that we were $70 million in arrears getting roads done,” Culver told News 4 on Tuesday. “This tax has helped us start addressing that (problem).

He said the county has improved about 60 miles of highway, after securing a $6 million bond issue that the gas tax will repay.

“I think people want good roads and understand (the tax),” he said.

Ivey, well ahead in the polls, apparently has no intention of repealing the tax, a top priority during her first full term as governor.

Her phased in Rebuild Alabama tax approved three years ago is supplying an estimated $320 million annually for highway and other infrastructure improvements.

Georgia has suspended its 29.1 cent gas tax through May and other states have also put theirs on hold.

