Houston Academy 7th grader shines at boys golf sectionals

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Over at the Dothan Country Club, several Wiregrass teams competing on the links today in the Class 4A and 3A boys golf sectionals.

Ashford, Providence Christian and Straughn playing in 4A with Houston Academy, Opp and Wicksburg in 3A.

HA, Providence, Opp and Wicksburg all shooting low enough as a team to advance to sub-state, with multiple individuals also qualifying.

7th grader Field Dismuke was the star of the day for the Raiders finishing with a season best score of 74, tying for second place in Class 3A.

Now, Dismuke is looking to build of today’s performance to help lead Houston Academy to success next week.

“I felt like I hit my good shots really well, and my bad shots weren’t that bad,” said Dismuke. “When I hit a bad shot, I was able to recover very nicely. I think I can figure out what I did good and bad on, and I can kind of judge on what to practice and work on going into sub-state.”

The AHSAA boys golf Class 3A Sub-State tournament will be played next week in Fairhope, while the 4A teams will compete here in Dothan at the Highlands.

