A few showers possible this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Very warm to start this Tuesday morning off most of us are in the upper 60s, this afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies with a few showers ahead of a weak cold front that will bring cooler overnight temperatures and lower humidity for the rest of the week. Skies will clear overnight and temperatures will fall into the lower to middle 50s. Tomorrow will be fully of sunshine and temperatures won’t be as warm as today. The rest of the week looks quiet with shower chances returning as we move into the weekend.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, a few showers. High near 85°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 54°. Winds: N 5-10 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 82°. Winds N 5-10 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 84° 0%

FRI: Party cloudy. Low: 59° High: 84° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 60° High: 86° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 64° High: 88° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 65° High: 90° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 86° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 90° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE / W 10-15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

