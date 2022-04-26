Advertisement

Former Early County, GA coroner pleads guilty to charges

By Zach Hatcher
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BLAKELY, GA. (WTVY) - On Friday, April 22, 2022, Former Early County Coroner Todd Hunter pled guilty to two counts of Misdemeanor Sexual Battery and was sentenced to two years of probation, to have no contact with his victims, and must resign from his position as Early County Coroner. Hunter was also denied First Offender Status. This case was prosecuted in the Pataula Judicial Circuit.

ORIGINAL RELEASE

GBI Arrests Early County Coroner in Sexual Assault Investigation

Blakely, GA (August 19, 2021) – On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, Early County Coroner Todd Hunter, age 51, of Blakely, GA, was arrested for Felony Violation of Oath of Office and Misdemeanor Sexual Battery. Hunter was transported to the Early County Jail where he was subsequently released on bond.

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations that Hunter sexually assaulted one person at his home. Based on information obtained during the investigation, investigators believe there are other victims.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. Anyone with information can also contact the Early County Sheriff’s Office at 229-723-3577 or the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

