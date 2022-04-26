On the dotted line: Trevor Morris signs with Faulkner

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - It was a big day out in Skipperville as G.W. Long standout Trevor Morris put pen to paper.

It was a two for one deal for the Rebel senior who will be a dual athlete at Faulkner University in the fall.

Morris signing to play both football and baseball for the Eagles.

Despite battling injuries in his senior season on the gridiron, Morris recorded 885 yards to go along with 11 touchdowns.

Over on the diamond, Morris is currently sitting at 38 hits on the year with 38 stolen bases helping Long reach round two of the playoffs.

While he still has playing time left as a Rebel, Morris is confident in his ability to excel as a multi-sport athlete for the Eagles.

“I like football when it’s football season and baseball when it’s baseball season,” said Morris. “I just wanted one school to give me the opportunity, and when I got up there it was just like a family. It means a lot. I’ve prepared for this for a long time and just everybody who helped with it.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.